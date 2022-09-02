Nashville-based Southern Land Company is planning to acquire and redevelop the East Nashville property last home to Lincoln College of Technology.
The development company — which has undertaken projects in Denver and Philadelphia, in addition to Nashville — will hold an open house on both Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 to discuss its plans, according to the company.
SLC drew headlines in 2014 when it sold its Elliston 23 mixed-use building near Vanderbilt University for $95.1 million. That deal (read more about the building here) set a then per-unit local record of about $287,000.
SLC also developed the Green Hills site home to its mixed-use tower Vertis Green Hills, from which the company operates its headquarters office (read here).
A document submitted to the Metro Planning Department notes Nashville-based Barge Cauthen & Associates is handling engineering duties. An Oct. 13 Metro Planning Commission meeting is slated, at which the team will seek an amendment to the East Nashville Community Plan that dictates uses on the site. The property sits within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker's District 5.
Sources said the future project, if it materializes, will offer multiple buildings, with the tallest expected to be no more than nine floors. Retail and residential spaces will be the focus.
As the Post reported in January, Lincoln Educational Services Corp. announced it has agreed to sell for $34.5 million its East Nashville campus (read here). According to a release issued at the time, the sale of the roughly 15-acre Lincoln College of Technology property was expected to have closed by the end of the first quarter. The release did not identify the prospective buyer and the Post could not confirm SLC will pay $34.5 million.
Tim Downey, SLC founder and CEO, emailed the Post the following:
“We are in the early planning process, collaborating with the city and other key stakeholders, and no plans have been finalized or filed. Our goal is to deliver an authentic redevelopment of Lincoln Tech with amenities that enhance the community. We have met with Councilmember Sean Parker, neighboring council members and community stakeholders, and we will further engage with the community in September through a series of initial public meetings. Community input, particularly from those neighboring the development site, is incredibly meaningful to us as we advance our plans. We look forward to sharing additional information as we work through the appropriate process.”
Previously, Parsippany, New Jersey-based Lincoln operated Nashville Auto-Diesel College at the site, after having bought the bulk of the campus in 2003, Metro records show. A name change for the college was finalized in September 2012.
Metro records are unclear as to the dollar figure Lincoln paid for the property.
