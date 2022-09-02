Lincoln

Nashville-based Southern Land Company is planning to acquire and redevelop the East Nashville property last home to Lincoln College of Technology.

The development company — which has undertaken projects in Denver and Philadelphia, in addition to Nashville — will hold an open house on both Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 to discuss its plans, according to the company.

