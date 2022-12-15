An entity affiliated with locally based CA South has sold a Railyard District property for about $5.41 million — more than $1 million more than the price it paid less than a year ago for the industrial property about one mile east of downtown.
The new owner of the 3.67-acre property, located at 801 Visco Drive and with a 1969-constructed warehouse, is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
Via Visco Propco LLC, CA South acquired the property in February for $4.2 million (read here). Led by Meg Aubale-Epstein, CA South continues to be very active in the market, most recently having paid $16.2 million for a 5.9-acre East Nashville industrial property located along the Cumberland River (read here).
Aubale-Epstein told the Post CA South is now upgrading the empty Visco Drive building, with Arco Murray the general contractor.
The just-sold property most recently was home to long-standing Nashville-based construction industry business Renaissance Stone Cutting, with Crown Awning and Signs having once operated from it also. Via an affiliated LLC, Renaissance Stone Cutting paid $2.4 million for the property in November 2018, Metro records show. The company then relocated to the Hermitage Avenue and Fesslers Lane-area building after 7.5 years of operations in The Nations.
Aubale-Epstein and her company have developed numerous local urban sites with multi-unit residential buildings (read here). For example, CA South continues work in Pie Town on the six-story Hive (formerly called Nell) at 635 Seventh Ave. S.
According to a source, no brokers were involved in the Visco Drive transaction.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.