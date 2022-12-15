An entity affiliated with locally based CA South has sold a Railyard District property for about $5.41 million — more than $1 million more than the price it paid less than a year ago for the industrial property about one mile east of downtown.

The new owner of the 3.67-acre property, located at 801 Visco Drive and with a 1969-constructed warehouse, is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.

Meg.png

Meg Aubale-Epstein
Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 11.57.34 AM.png

801 Visco Drive

