Nashville-based development and hospitality company Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners announced Tuesday it will team with global real estate investment giant Starwood Capital Group to launch a lodging brand focused on natural areas.
According to a release, Field & Stream Lodge Co. hotels will offer 20 to 25 “modern and affordable lifestyle lodging” hotels, initially targeting U.S. markets located within close proximity to national parks, beaches, mountains and ski towns. The release does not include any future locations, including in, hypothetically, the Nashville area. However, Field & Stream Lodge Co. hotels typically will be located in markets in which existing outdoors-centric lodging options are lacking or outdated.
The release does not note any connection Field & Stream Lodge Co. might have with New York-based online magazine Field & Stream, which was founded in 1895 and is owned by Swedish media company Bonnier Group.
Locally, AJ Capital is known for its Graduate Hotel on West End Avenue, Nashville Warehouse in Chestnut Hill (near Wedgewood-Houston) and May Hosiery Co-op in Wedgewood-Houston. In addition, the company recently acquired the building last home to live music venue Exit-In.
AJ Capital also owns Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, a golf course-centric international brand.
Led by billionaire Barry Sternlicht, Starwood Capital Group, which is based in Miami Beach and has about $120 billion in assets under management, has been active in the Nashville market over the years. For example, the company owns the 1 Hotel in SoBro (read here) and in July 2022 paid $91 million for a South Davidson County garden-style apartment complex (read here).
In addition, Starwood Capital Group teamed with Castlerock Asset Management and Wischermann Partners to develop the SoBro site on which sits The Westin Nashville hotel tower. Marriott acquired the Starwood hotel brand in 2016.
According to its website, Starwood Capital Group is home to approximately 4,000 employees in 16 offices located in various countries.
"We are honored to be partnering with Barry and the entire Starwood Capital team,” Ben Weprin, AJ Capital founder and CEO, said in the release. “Extending the legacy of Field & Stream that is rooted in trust and history is incredibly inspiring. As we have demonstrated through Graduate Hotels and Marine & Lawn Resorts, we believe our design-forward and vertically integrated approach will position the platform to scale rapidly and capitalize on consumer demand."
