Nashville-based development and hospitality company Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners announced Tuesday it will team with global real estate investment giant Starwood Capital Group to launch a lodging brand focused on natural areas.

According to a release, Field & Stream Lodge Co. hotels will offer 20 to 25 “modern and affordable lifestyle lodging” hotels, initially targeting U.S. markets located within close proximity to national parks, beaches, mountains and ski towns. The release does not include any future locations, including in, hypothetically, the Nashville area. However, Field & Stream Lodge Co. hotels typically will be located in markets in which existing outdoors-centric lodging options are lacking or outdated.

