Tyler Cauble of Hamilton Development and real estate investors Jess Reed and Brandon Thornberry have acquired a 1.5-million-square-foot former wool mill on a 32-acre property located about 5.5 miles south of downtown Chattanooga — the second such purchase for Cauble since early 2021.
Peerless Mill is located at 555 McFarland Ave. in Rossville, Georgia, with Cauble and his team to undertake an adaptive reuse of the building with light industrial and self-storage in the short term until the space is transitioned to include retail, restaurant and office space. Eventually, Peerless Mill will serve as a mixed-use town center for Rossville, the release notes.
Built in the late 1900s, Peerless Wool Mill is considered one of the oldest and largest mills in the region, and includes a full-size gymnasium that accommodated a semi-pro basketball team in the Southern Textile League.
The mill produced socks for men and women and dedicated a small section of the mill to hosiery for women. Peerless Woolen Mills, a subsidiary of Burlington Industries, ceased operations at the Rossville mill in the late 1960s.
"This deal has been in the works for a while (since late 2021), so our team is delighted to announce the closing," Cauble, also founder of Parasol Management, said in the release. “Hamilton Development is ready to continue our reach in the Chattanooga area with the hope of helping small businesses on a much larger scale.”
The purchase follows Cauble having acquired Newell Tower in downtown Chattanooga for $1.8 million in February 2021 (read here).
The 41,000-square-foot nine-story office building (there is also a second three-story structure that is used as an annex) in Chattanooga's Innovation District was originally called Park Hotel. Constructed in 1915, Newell Tower sits at 111 E. Seventh St.
Hamilton County bought and renovated in the late 1980s before selling it for about $1.5 million in 2020.
"I've been trying to find the right opportunity in Chattanooga for years and we finally sourced the right deal off-market," Cauble said as the time. "The city has so much going for it and is a strong place for urban real estate investment."
