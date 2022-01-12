Nashville-based Blackbird Media announced Wednesday the $10.6 million purchase of the property on which rises electronic billboard The Atlanta Sign.
The Atlanta Sign is located at 150 and 152 Walton St. and is billed by Blackbird as “one of the most iconic, digital out-of-home advertising assets in the U.S.,” the release notes. In addition, and according to a release, the company acquired 149 Centennial Olympic Park Blvd. in Atlanta.
The Atlanta purchase comes about 12 months after Blackbird Capital — the media firm’s parent company that is led by Principal Chenault Sanders — completed an assemblage of high-profile property at the 1600 and 1700 blocks of West End Avenue in Nashville (read here). That site, at the Broadway and West End Avenue split, offers The Nashville Sign and is being eyed for future redevelopment.
Blackbird Media originally acquired a lease for The Atlanta Sign itself in 2019 (read here).
“We believe in the power of the Atlanta market and its value to advertisers,” Blackbird Media President Prentiss Nelson said in the release. “The Atlanta Sign has proven to be one of the most sought after digital out-of-home assets in the country, and Blackbird Media is doubling down on our commitment to the market.”
The seller of the property was Jackson June LLC led by Larry Roberts, owner and operator of Boardworks Outdoor Advertising.
Drachman M&A Co. of Tucson, Arizona, served as an adviser to the seller.
