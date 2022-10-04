About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction.

According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.

3701

3701 Ferndale Ave. as seen in 2016

