The Hyundai dealership on Broadway in Midtown is suing the automaker, alleging that Hyundai has stymied its efforts to move from the to-be-developed site to another location.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court earlier this week, Downtown Hyundai contends that it has identified two possible relocation sites but Hyundai has rejected them both. Downtown Hyundai’s lease expires at the end of next year.
Specifically, Downtown Hyundai alleges, Hyundai intentionally seeks to keep its affiliated dealerships out of minority neighborhoods. Further, the dealer alleges, Hyundai is seeking to force a sale of the dealership.
Currently, Downtown Hyundai operates at 1412 Broadway. Both the dealership and the automaker have known for more than two years that the dealer would have to move in 2023 to make way for a massive redevelopment of the site, the lawsuit contends.
Downtown Hyundai initially identified a property at 1406 Brick Church Pike for relocation. But in January 2021, shortly before the dealer was set to close on the location, Hyundai rejected the location, according to the lawsuit. The suit notes Hyundai argued that the dealer should relocate to MetroCenter instead, but the dealer found “no feasible alternative properties within HMA’s preferred area.”
One potential location in the preferred area, at 100 Athens Way, was determined to be too small and without sufficient visibility to road traffic.
Hyundai, the dealership alleges, “has continuously changed its requirements in order to impede [the dealership’s] relocation efforts, and is constructively forcing [the dealership] out of business.”
According to the lawsuit, the dealership then identified 1973 Southerland Drive as a relocation site. The dealership argues that Hyundai’s “unstated demand” is for the new site to be “located in an area with ‘better’ demographics.” Hyundai’s dealer network policies, the dealership alleges, “effectively result in redlining Hyundai and Genesis dealerships out of minority neighborhoods.”
The dealership is asking the court to award damages and force Hyundai to accept the Southerland Drive location.
Neither party immediately responded to requests for comment.
Downtown Hyundai's move was previously complicated by the Reed family's decision to sell the property to Hines, though those legal disputes appear to have been resolved.
Update: A Hyundai representative sent the following statement: "We believe Downtown Hyundai’s allegations are patently false and without merit, and we believe this is fully apparent when all of the facts are taken into account. Hyundai’s goal has always been to find a mutually agreeable location for the dealership."