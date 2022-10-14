Houston-based company seeks Reed site in Midtown

The Hyundai dealership on Broadway in Midtown is suing the automaker, alleging that Hyundai has stymied its efforts to move from the to-be-developed site to another location.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court earlier this week, Downtown Hyundai contends that it has identified two possible relocation sites but Hyundai has rejected them both. Downtown Hyundai’s lease expires at the end of next year.

map

A map of Downtown Hyundai's proposed relocation included in court filings
