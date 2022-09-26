501 Commerce Photo 2.jpg

501 Commerce

A national law firm will move its Nashville office a block down the street from Truist Plaza to office building 501 Commerce at Fifth + Broadway.

Polsinelli is leasing 37,429 square feet of space at 501 Commerce, Brookfield Properties announced Monday. According to a release, Stewart Lyman of Cushman & Wakefield and Rob Lowe of Stream represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties. Harrison Johnson, Kevin McLennan, Ian Murphy and Brad Serot of CBRE represented Polsinelli.