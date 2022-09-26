A national law firm will move its Nashville office a block down the street from Truist Plaza to office building 501 Commerce at Fifth + Broadway.
Polsinelli is leasing 37,429 square feet of space at 501 Commerce, Brookfield Properties announced Monday. According to a release, Stewart Lyman of Cushman & Wakefield and Rob Lowe of Stream represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties. Harrison Johnson, Kevin McLennan, Ian Murphy and Brad Serot of CBRE represented Polsinelli.
“As our firm continues to grow in the Nashville market, the timing was right for us to move to office space that mirrors the excitement and potential we see for Polsinelli in Nashville,” Polsinelli office managing partner John Peterson said in the release. “Our new office space will give us the event space and amenities crucial to offering our clients and our attorneys the best-in-class experience the have come to expect from Polsinelli.”
The Fifth + Broadway mixed-use development was completed in 2020, with the 501 Commerce office tower, Assembly Food Hall, the National Museum of African American Music and 380-unit residential tower The Place.
Polsinelli opened a Nashville office in 2015 and currently lists 29 Nashville-based attorneys on its website.