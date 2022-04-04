Another California company is moving to Music City.
Medici XD, a Los Angeles-based production company, has shared its plans to establish a corporate headquarters — at 2200 Eighth Ave. S. — in Woodland-in-Waverly near Melrose.
The headquarters is slated to create 30 area jobs and will house the company’s executives, engineers, designers, finance, accounting, human resource and research development employees. According to a release, Medici XD plans to maintain its existing office in Los Angeles.
Various factors likely fueled the company's decision to establish a headquarters in Nashville, including the city's recent tech sector growth and the music industry’s longtime presence.
Chuck Fawcett, Medici XD’s co-founder, has strong ties to Nashville. In 1989, during his senior year at Vanderbilt University, Fawcett founded well-known animatronics company Animax Designs Inc. Under Fawcett’s leadership, the company grew to employ 150 people and designed animatronic figures and puppets for big-name companies including Walt Disney Co., Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, Warner Bros., Sesame Workshop, Nintendo and SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.
Fawcett sold his homegrown company to Singapore-based Cityneon Holding for an estimated $37 million in early 2020.
Roughly two years after the sale, at the end of 2021, Fawcett announced the founding of Medici XD with Daren Ulmer, a designer who spent nearly a decade at Disney.
Medici XD is billed as a "an integrated software, ride manufacturing, and media production group able to develop venue concepts across physical, visual, and interactive disciplines, making a unified live experience that captivates an audience."
The site on which the future Medici XD home will be constructed sold in April 2021 for sold for $3.3 million (read here). It is unclear if Medici XD owns the property.
