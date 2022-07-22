The members of Nashville-based rock band Kings of Leon have paid $2.2 million for a South Nashville warehouse located near used vinyl retailer Phonoluxe and Mexican restaurant La Hacienda Taqueria — and in which the rock band seemingly will operate a music studio.

2506 Grandview Ave.

The seller of the property, located at 2506 Grandview Ave. in Woodbine, was an LLC that paid $435,000 for the property in 2014. The LLC was created by James Rissler, a manager with Fifth Third Bank, and Caitlin Rissler, a nurse.

