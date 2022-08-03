LandShark Sports Bar and Grill is planned for a space located above downtown’s Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Restaurant and Bar.
According to a sign permit filed with the Metro Historic Zoning Commission, the business will operate at 322 Broadway.
The LandShark Bar & Grill website notes the concept is inspired by the traditional beach bars of the Atlantic Coast. With 17 locales, including one at the Times Square Margaritaville Hotel in New York City, its motto is “Let the fin begin.”
Various Margaritaville Hotels and Resorts buildings offer a LandShark Sports Bar and Grill, including the outpost in Gatlinburg. However, Margaritaville Hotel Nashville is located in SoBro at 425 Rep. John Lewis Way S. (Fifth Avenue South), about four blocks south of Lower Broad’s Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Restaurant and Bar. The local outpost of the Buffett-music-inspired burger joint and watering hole chain opened in late 2010 in a building once home to Planet Hollywood.
Orlando-based IMCMV owns and operates the Margaritaville and LandShark restaurant and bar concepts, with the company led by President and CEO David Crabtree.
Corner Partnership LLC, which is affiliated with local real estate investors Larry Papel and Mark Bloom, owns the 322 Broadway building, having paid $145,000 for it in 1991, Metro records show.
The Post was unable to determine additional details related to the future LandShark Sports Bar and Grill.
