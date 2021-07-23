A North Dakota entity that recently saw the completion of a townhome project near Hillsboro Village has paid $3.2 million for North Nashville property on which it plans a residential development.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Fargo-based Gremada Industries now owns the three-parcel site, with address of 1034 and 1036 Jefferson St. and 1025 Rev. Dr. Enoch Jones Blvd.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Nashville M Cubed Developments, which paid $450,000 for the three parcels in 2012.
Of note, Gremada has enlisted Nashville-based Split Rock Development to undertake a 25-unit rowhouse project (pictured) on an adjacent site with a main address of 1020 Jefferson St. Gremada paid $3.6 million for that site (read here). The just-bought 1025 Rev. Dr. Enoch Jones Blvd. parcel sits to the north of that property.
Talbert, whose boutique development company is perhaps best known for undertaking a six-unit residential project at 2118 and 2120 Hayes St. in Midtown, said the tentative plan is to incorporate the future development with the project at 1020 Jefferson St. He said the hope is to break ground on the 1020 site by October.
Relatedly, in 2019 Gremada paid $3.1 for a site at 19th Avenue North and Wedgewood Avenue, on which Split Rock oversaw the development of a 20-unit residential project (read here).
M Cubed continues its active work in North Nashville. In September, the company listed for sale a Buena Vista 16-unit short-term rental property for about $15.98 million (read here).
In addition, M Cubed is under construction with a boutique hotel for Buena Vista at 1206 and 1212 Ninth Ave. N., property that it acquired via an LLC in November 2019 for $1.5 million (read more here).
M Cubed also owns the Buena Vista property once home to a Church’s Chicken, having paid $1.75 million for it in 2019. The address is 810 Jefferson St., with the parcel spanning about 0.5 acres (read more here).
Nashville-based developer and real estate investors Mark McDonald and Mark McGinley comprise M Cubed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.