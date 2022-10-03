Boka Restaurant Group announced Monday it will open Momotaro Nashville, billed as offering modern Japanese cuisine, in Wedgewood-Houston.
According to a release, the restaurant will operate from the May Hosiery Co-Op complex, located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Houston and Martin streets and owned by Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners.
Boka and AJ Capital have finalized a lease deal, terms of which are not being disclosed.
The release does not note an opening date. However, Momotaro Nashville will operate in what seemingly will be a future building positioned near the soon-to-open Pastis Nashville (read here) and the recently opened Soho House Nashville.
James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs and co-founders Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, teaming with a group of culinary industry investors, oversee Boka Restaurant Group. The company’s restaurants are found in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.
Momotaro Chicago opened in the Fulton Market District in 2014. The restaurant was named one of Esquire’s “Best New Restaurants” and previously secured the No. 3 spot on the Chicago Tribune list of the “Top 50 Restaurants in Chicago.”
Like its Chicago counterpart, Momotaro Nashville will be designed by AvroKO, which captured a James Beard Award for Best Restaurant Design and was a recent winner of “Best Design” by the Hospitality Design Awards.
“The idea for Momotaro in Nashville has its foundation and roots from Momotaro Chicago, but we look forward to creating a restaurant that in both design and menu embraces Nashville's culture and amazing ingredients from its landscape,” Momotaro Chef Gene Kato said in the release.
Ben Weprin, AJ Capital CEO and founder, said Momotaro is a “spectacular dining destination that will bring excitement to the neighborhood.”