A local Japanese BBQ restaurant known for its local pop-up presence for about nine months is slated to open by summer in a permanent home at East Nashville’s Highland Yards.
Chefs, and married couple, Leina Horii and Brian Lea have landed a permit related to the effort to open Kisser. The address will be 747 Douglas Ave.
To date, Horii and Lea have offered pop-ups at The Patterson House, Bastion, Urban Cowboy, Joyland and East Nashville Farmers Market.
The couple (this is their first bricks-and-mortar restaurant) emailed the Post the following:
"Kisser is a concept serving high-quality Japanese comfort and home food, with each dish made specifically for takeaway. The tradition of Japanese bento is the inspiration for the style of service. You can eat in the restaurant if you wish, or take it with you."
“Kisser,” Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports, pays tribute to the romantic relationship between Horri and Lea, while simultaneously referencing the sports term for landing a punch in the mouth (“Pow! Right in the kisser!”).
Nashville-based CDP Architecture is handling the design of the space, with the permit valued at $125,000. Tenant Building Group, also locally based, is the general contractor.
The permit notes the menu will focus on to-go orders.
Highland Yards operates from the former Vaughn Manufacturing facility and offers creative office and retail space. If features a main building, a former factory that dates to the 1920s, and a smaller accompanying structure. Owner Vintage South (Nathan Lyons) reinvented the site.
