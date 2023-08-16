A North Nashville property offering a building accommodating a Save-A-Lot grocery store has sold for $3 million, with the new owners having landed a replacement grocery tenant.

An LLC that includes real estate investors Ryan Hooper, Brad Bars, Skye Mejia and Tom Thornburg now owns the property, located at 2400 Clarksville Pike in Buena Vista Heights, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

From left: Brad Bars, Ryan Hooper and Skye Mejia
