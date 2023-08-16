A North Nashville property offering a building accommodating a Save-A-Lot grocery store has sold for $3 million, with the new owners having landed a replacement grocery tenant.
An LLC that includes real estate investors Ryan Hooper, Brad Bars, Skye Mejia and Tom Thornburg now owns the property, located at 2400 Clarksville Pike in Buena Vista Heights, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was Jason Word, who paid $1.6 million for the property in October 2020, Metro records note.
Hooper said Word will sell the Save-A-Lot business to Richard Gunn, a former senior vice president with Mid-Atlantic food chain Weis Markets Inc. Based in Sunbury, Pa., Weis Markets operates about 200 locations in seven states.
Hooper said Gunn plans to maintain the Save-A-Lot.
As the Post reported in late 2020, Word acquired four Nashville-area Save A Lot grocery store businesses (read here). He does not own the properties housing the other three stores.
Hooper is a partner with Nashville's Creative Development Partners, which is affiliated with an LLC that in June paid $12.05 million for an airport-area ex-hotel property for which it plans an apartment conversion (read here).
Mejia and Bars are co-founder of Creative Investments, a wealth management firm. Thornburg is an Indiana investor who owns a handful of commercial properties in that stat. Bars is part of team that seeks to develop a SoBro site with a Ritz-Carlton hotel building.
The investors have landed a loan, valued at $1.59 million, from Nashville’s U.S. Community Credit Union.
Jordan Arand, Adam Klenk and Austin Heithcock brokers with the local office of Charlotte-based Capstone, facilitated the transaction.
Founded in 1977 and based near St. Louis, Save-A-Lot bills itself as one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the country. It has more than 800 locations in 32 states.