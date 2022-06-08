An LLC affiliated with global real estate investment giant Clarion Partners has paid $77.1 million for an Antioch apartment complex, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller of The Club at Hickory Hollow apartments was an LLC associated with insurance and investment management titan Prudential Financial. The address of the 406-unit garden-style residential complex is 1 Hickory Club Drive.
The transaction follows Clarion’s having paid $47.5 million for The Sheds on Charlotte, a multi-building office-and-retail complex located in Midtown (read here).
Opened in 1986, The Club at Hickory Hollow consists of multiple two-story buildings. Charleston, South Carolina-based Greystar manages the complex.
The deal is the equivalent of about $190,000 per unit. For comparison, sales of newish apartment buildings located near downtown Nashville can command more than $400,000 per unit.
Via an LLC, PGIM Real Estate, a Prudential entity, paid $28.42 million for the property in 2014, Metro records show.
Clarion has about $75.9 billion in assets under management, according to the company website. It is one of the specialist investment managers for New York-based international investment firm Franklin Templeton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.