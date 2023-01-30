A Northeast real estate investment company that has been active in Nashville the past few years has paid $8.5 million for a visible Green Hills retail property.

Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based Stoltz Real Estate Partners now owns the 1.03-acre property, located at 4012 Hillsboro Pike across from Hill Center Green Hills and positioned near the busy T-intersection of Hillsboro and Richard Jones Road.

4012

4012 Hillsboro Pike as seen in 2019

Tags

