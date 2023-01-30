A Northeast real estate investment company that has been active in Nashville the past few years has paid $8.5 million for a visible Green Hills retail property.
Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based Stoltz Real Estate Partners now owns the 1.03-acre property, located at 4012 Hillsboro Pike across from Hill Center Green Hills and positioned near the busy T-intersection of Hillsboro and Richard Jones Road.
Nashville’s Morehead family was the seller, with a related entity having originally acquired it in 1945, according to Metro records.
Home to multiple retail buildings accommodating Logos Christian Bookstore and Sleep Outfitters, among other businesses, the property sits within Metro Councilmember Russ Pulley’s District 25.
The property is zoned to accommodate a building of up to 15 floors. Nearby is the 18-story Vertis, which Nashville-based Southern Land Co. developed. In addition, Brentwood-based GBT Realty is seeking to develop a Richard Jones Road site with the 16-floor Eden House (read here).
A lawsuit related to the zoning previously was settled in favor of Stoltz, officials with which could not be reached for comment regarding the company's plans for the site.
Of note, Stoltz continues to acquire properties in urban Nashville locations. In June 2021, it purchased a Buena Vista property once home to a O’Reilly Auto Parts for $7.5 million and considered redevelopment of the site before nixing that plan (read here). In September 2020, Stoltz paid $34 million for the office component of mixed-use Midtown high-rise Loews Vanderbilt Plaza (read here).
Founded in 1957, Stoltz also owns The Sheds on Charlotte and downtown’s ServiceSource Tower and Public Square Garage. The company entered the Nashville market in 2016 by buying downtown’s Stahlman and The Lofts at 160 apartment buildings. Stoltz has not undertaken a local development, with its website noting the company offers an investment and property management focus.
Previously, Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. had the Green Hills property under contract. The company had eyed a project with 300 residential units, 50 hotel rooms, 6,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space and about 36,000 square feet of office space, according to a Metro document.
Bert Mathews and Lance Bloom — executive vice president/partner and principal/vice chairman, respectively, with the local office of Colliers — represented the seller. Stoltz had no representation.
