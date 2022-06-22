An industrial property located near Silo Bend in The Nations has sold for $2.8 million — 28 times the figure for which it sold nine years ago.
The address is 5701 Centennial Blvd.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the triangle-shaped 1.04-acre property is an LLC affiliated with Irvine, California-based Zachary Mayer, details about whom the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was Terry Clyne, who co-founded Continental Machinery Movers, which specializes in moving large-scale manufacturing equipment. A Metro document notes Clyne paid $100,000 for the property in 2013. Clyne operated Continental Machinery Movers nearby at 4717 Centennial before selling the business in 2019 to Nabholz Corporation of Conway, Arkansas.
Mayer has landed a $2 million loan from Studio Bank, a separate document notes.
Autogate, Jenkins Welding and Power Wash Store of Nashville seemingly either operate or previously operated from the two nondescript warehouses located at 5701 Centennial Blvd.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $61 per square foot based on acreage.
The acquisition follows the approximately $2.46 million sale of a commercial building last home to casual restaurant Burger Joint and sitting nearby at 5511 Centennial Blvd. Based on acreage, that deal (read more here) was the equivalent of about $235 per square foot, with the higher figure compared to that of the recent deal due to a smaller land footprint.
The just-sold property sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts’ District 20.
Silo Bend is located on the north side of Centennial Boulevard and offers primarily residential buildings. Food and beverage businesses located on or near Centennial and west of 51st Avenue North include Silo Market, Ugly Mug Coffee Café and Roastery, Centennial Café, Daddy’s Dogs, Oscar’s Taco Shop, White Bison Coffee and The Centennial.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent transaction.
