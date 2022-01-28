Nashville-based developer Ray Hensler has submitted to Metro updated images related to a roughly $300 million mixed-use project Peabody Union at Rolling Mill Hill, with a groundbreaking eyed by April.
Hensler and development partner Stiles are slated to close on the purchase of the 4.57-acre property, with a main address of 30 Peabody St. and overlooking the Cumberland River, by the end of February. The team will acquire the property from the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the design review committee for which previously approved the project’s overall plan and is slated to vote on final elements of that plan on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Once approved for 32 stories, the residential tower for Peabody Union is now designed to rise 27 stories and offer 354 residential units. In addition, a Class A office building with 251,000 square feet will rise six floors on the site. Also, the overall development will feature 50,000 square feet of retail.
A fall 2024 completion is eyed, Hensler said.
According to documents, Hensler will pay $16 million for the property, with $1 million to go toward Metro's general affordable housing fund.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture has designed the buildings, with the local office of New York-based Turner Construction to serve as general contractor.
