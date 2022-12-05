Details are emerging and images have been released for a 32-floor mixed-use tower proposed for Pie Town.
If it materializes, the 360-foot-tall building will rise at 601 Lafayette St. and offer 411 apartment units, 373 parking garage spaces and 5,715 square feet of ground-level retail, according to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department. The 1.06-acre property is located near City Winery, the Nashville Union Rescue Mission and Holy Trinity Church, among other area landmarks.
An LLC affiliated with Stamford, Connecticut-based development company Post Road Group paid $19 million for the property in May. Post Road Group will have Kansas City-based VeLa Development, with which it is associated, develop the site.
The property, on which no structure sits, is zoned to accommodate a building of up to 16 floors with basic bonus height. As such, VeLa will seek additional height from the Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee. Bonus height can be granted for projects that incorporate exceptional design, LEED certification and more parking than required, for example.
The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is handling land-planning duties and will assist in the effort to get the bonus height.
VeLa has enlisted Los Angeles-based architecture firm Johnston Marklee and Chicago-based Lamar Johnson Collaborative to partner on the design of the tower.
"We love Pie Town — it could not be more centrally located with great access to the Gulch, Broadway and all of downtown Nashville’s growth, but it’s also a neighborhood whose story and character is still developing,” Nick Benjamin, VeLa co-partner with Taylor Gray, emailed the Post. “We are excited to play a positive role in that development and to build a tower that not only enhances the skyline with its exceptional design and improves the streetscape along Lafayette, but also offers more options for Nashville’s growing and diverse urban workforce.”
Formed in 2021 by Benjamin, Gray and Post Road Group, Vela is seeking to develop a Tampa site with two residential towers (one of 17 floors and the other with 27), Tampa Bay Business Journal reports. It also hopes to develop a Raleigh site with a tower, seemingly to rise 30 stories, Triangle Business Journal reports. (Read more here.)
Post Road Group was founded in 2015 and owns and manages real estate with a collective value of about $1 billion, the company website notes.
The seller in the May deal was local businessman George Fournier, who previously operated Industrial Rubber and Gasket on the site. Fournier paid $455,000 for the property in 1994, Metro records show.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.