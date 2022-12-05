Details are emerging and images have been released for a 32-floor mixed-use tower proposed for Pie Town.

If it materializes, the 360-foot-tall building will rise at 601 Lafayette St. and offer 411 apartment units, 373 parking garage spaces and 5,715 square feet of ground-level retail, according to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department. The 1.06-acre property is located near City Winery, the Nashville Union Rescue Mission and Holy Trinity Church, among other area landmarks.

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.