Tennessee Titans officials Tuesday released concept renderings of the proposed $2.1 billion East Bank stadium — a 60,000-seat facility highlighted by a circular-shaped translucent roof.

According to a release, the facility would offer 1.7 million square feet and be able to accommodate multiple functions other than NFL and Tennessee State University football games.

