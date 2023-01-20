New images have been released and a rezoning will soon be sought related to a mixed-use project planned for a South Inglewood site in East Nashville.

A partnership affiliated with Nashville-based First Cumberland Properties and sister business (and construction arm) Trent Development Group LLC seeks to undertake the project on a roughly 20-acre site at 1500 Porter Road. The site currently is home to Berkshire Place apartment complex, which offers 195 Section 8 units and is alternatively known as Panorama Apartments.

