New images have been released and a rezoning will soon be sought related to a mixed-use project planned for a South Inglewood site in East Nashville.
A partnership affiliated with Nashville-based First Cumberland Properties and sister business (and construction arm) Trent Development Group LLC seeks to undertake the project on a roughly 20-acre site at 1500 Porter Road. The site currently is home to Berkshire Place apartment complex, which offers 195 Section 8 units and is alternatively known as Panorama Apartments.
Previously called Porter Hill and now referred to as Porter & Cahal, the future development will offer a collective 800 residential units, 10,000 square feet of restaurant space and 25,000 square feet of retail and office space. A clock tower is planned to give the overall development an iconic element, of sorts, a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department shows.
First Cumberland Properties owns the South Inglewood property via Berkshire Place Apartments LP and Par Investments LLC.
The document notes a rezoning would allow mixed-use buildings of no more than five levels (with ground-floor commercial space and residential above) in the northern portion of the property’s site along Porter and Cahal.
“The residential density and height steps down as the site works southward into the surrounding residential neighborhoods transitioning from low-rise flat buildings to townhomes and manor houses,” the document reads.
Trent Development has enlisted the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn for engineering and land-planning duties and SmithGee Studio, also Nashville based, for architectural work.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Feb. 9 to seek a rezoning to specific plan.
Read more about the history of the effort here.
The plan to undertake Porter & Cahal will be linked, in part, to a project planned for a 12.9-acre property at 616 N. Dupont Ave. in Madison. As the Post reported in December 2022 (read here), the team behind Porter & Cahal (via affiliated entity Birchstone Village LP) spent $6.4 million on that site and plans 220 residential units for it.
First Cumberland Properties took possession of the primarily raw land in June 2021 in a quitclaim deed deal and then sold to Birchstone Village LP. Related to that transaction, First Cumberland plans eventually to transfer the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) contract in place at Berkshire Place. Tenants of Berkshire Place will be given an opportunity to relocate to Birchstone Village if they can’t afford to live in the future Porter Hill development.
First Cumberland and Trent Development officials could not be reached for comment.
The Berkshire Place property sits within Metro Councilmember Emily Benedict’s District 7. Benedict told the Post in mid-2021 that she was concerned the future Porter Hill will represent the type of gentrification challenges East Nashville continues to see. However, Benedict said she will support the SP rezoning request and favors the arrangement the First Cumberland and Trent Development have planned for their two properties.
In addition, the South Inglewood Neighborhood Association supports the Porter & Cahal project.
The future Birchstone Village will sit on property located in Metro Councilmember Tonya Hancock’s District 7.