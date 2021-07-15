Details are emerging and an image has been submitted related to a Music Row project that previously was to have been a hotel.
Now Chicago-based real estate development and investment company Speedwagon Capital Partners envisions for the site a six-story apartment building with some ground-level retail space. The address of the future building (a segment of which will stand seven floors) is 1001 16th Ave. S.
Speedwagon officials could not be reached for comment about their plans. The company seemingly paid $5.1 million for the property in mid-2019, according to Metro records.
At one time, Speedwagon and Nashville-based real estate development company M Cubed Developments seemingly were going to partner on redeveloping the site with a hotel. Now Speedwagon apparently will undertake the project solo and has enlisted Humphreys & Partners Architects of Dallas to handle the design.
Other entities to participate on the project, according to a document submitted to the Metro Public Works Department, include Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions (land-planning and civil engineering), Arizona-based HPLA Studio (landscape architect), Dallas-based Urban Structure (structural engineering) and Kentucky-based KLH Engineers (electrical, plumbing and mechanical).
Of note, Speedwagon in mid-2019 paid $5.12 million for some properties located south of downtown Nashville’s inner-interstate loop and near New Heights Brewing Co. Spanning about 1.2 acres, the two parcels have addresses of 915 and 919 Fifth Ave. S. and are to be reinvented with what Speedwagon, teaming with Nashville-based The Mainland Companies, is calling the New Heights District (read here).
Speedwagon also owns downtown’s six-story art deco Mastrapasqua Building at 814 Church St. and in which San Francisco-based hospitality company Sonder USA Inc. offers 45 hotel-esque units.
