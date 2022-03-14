South Florida-based commercial real estate companies Tricera Capital and Merrimac Ventures have entered the Nashville market with the $50.5 million purchase of downtown’s venerable L&C Tower.
The seller was CIM Group, which bought the modernist building for $29.75 million in 2015. The transaction closed on Friday, according to a release.
The new owners plan an “extensive renovation that will add substantial value” to the building while preserving “its Art Deco style and historical features,” the release noted. CIM Group also invested in capital improvements, according to the release, but leasing activity lagged during the pandemic.
Current tenants include Warby Parker, Serendipity Labs and Complex Media, according to the release. Built in the 1950s and rising about 410 feet at the southwest corner of the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Church Street, the L&C Tower was the tallest building in the South when in opened in 1957. The architecture firm owned by Edwin Keeble designed the skyscraper, which ranks among the city's 10 tallest buildings.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a centrally-located office building with irreplaceable historic appeal to many Nashvillians at an attractive basis,” Tricera Managing Principal Ben Mandell said in the release. “Our robust improvement and spec suite program will position us to accommodate the pent-up corporate migration demand in one of the fastest-growing office markets in the nation.”
The new ownership group is working with Doug Ryan, Brian Casey and Richard Rieck of Colliers International regarding leasing. The owners are also working with Delevante Creative on a rebrand, 511 Group for property management and Lines Inc. for architectural design.
(1) comment
Hopefully the renovations include the reopening of the observation deck
