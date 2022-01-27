Hutton Hotel in Midtown has sold for an undisclosed sum, with the new owner New York City-based private equity firm The Georgetown Company, costar.com reports.
The seller of the 11-year-old hotel, located at 1808 West End Ave., was an LLC entity comprising BentallGreenOak, Flank Management and Geolo Capital. That group paid $59.96 million for the building in June 2020, Metro records show.
Of note, New York-based Flank is undertaking various projects in the North Gulch (read here, here and here). A private equity firm based in San Francisco, Geolo includes founding partner and director John Pritzker, a billionaire member of the Chicago-based family that started the Hyatt Hotel chain in 1957.
Philadelphia-based Amerimar Enterprises spent about $50 million to convert in 2009 what had been an office tower into the Hutton, which focuses primarily on business travelers. The Hutton is a four-star, four-diamond hotel with “writers studios” for musicians and a social club and entertainment venue that offer live performances. It also offers a coffee shop and a restaurant/bar.
Opened in 1963, the 14-story building rises about 180 feet tall and stood as Midtown's tallest until 1801 West End (the former Palmer Plaza) opened in the mid-1980s.
Costar.com reports The Georgetown Company bought the Hutton as the first purchase related to a joint venture created in 2021 with hotel management company First Hospitality to invest $1 billion in hotel properties.
Metro had yet to record the dollar figure of the transaction, and the Post was unable to determine the amount at publication time.
