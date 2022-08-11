Houston-based Transwestern Development Company has paid $14.35 million for a Green Hills site on which it plans a 22-story building, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
As the Post reported in February, the mixed-use tower would include retail and apartment spaces and rise on a 1.57-acre three-parcel site with addresses of 4094, 4100 and 4102 Hillsboro Pike. The name of the project seemingly is Hillsboro Town Centre.
The site is home to The Bradford Building, which accommodates multiple home decor and furnishings retail businesses and is located adjacent to the retail strip accommodating Bluebird Cafe.
Nashville-based Brookside Properties was the seller of the three parcels, having paid $7.8 million for the properties in two transactions (one in 2012 and another in 2013), Metro record show.
The transaction is the equivalent of almost $210 per foot based on acreage, a number that is not excessive relative to comparable sales, according to a source.
The Post was unable to determine either if brokers were involved in the deal or a date on which the project might break ground.
Relatedly, Transwestern has landed a construction loan, valued at $90,275,000, from Nashville-based Pinnacle Bank.
Hillsboro Town Centre would rise about 265 feet, thus being Green Hills' tallest if standing today. The current tallest is Vertis, which sits at the intersection of Hillsboro Pike and Richard Jones Road and stands 230 feet.
A document submitted to the Metro Planning Department notes 82 studio residential units, 110 one-bedroom units, 72 two-bedroom unit and 10 three-bedroom units for Hillsboro Town Centre.
The local office of Kimley-Horn will provide land-planning and engineering services, with assistance from RaganSmith, I.C. Thomasson Associated Inc. (MEP), Structural Design (structural) and MaRS (interior design). Dunwoody, Georgia-based The Preston Partnership is the architect.
The project will be undertaken in Metro Councilmember Russ Pulley’s District 25.
Transwestern, which owns two suburban properties in the local market, ranks among the 20 largest (in terms of offices, employees, dollar amount of holdings and revenues — or some combination thereof) privately held commercial real estate firms in the United States. Company officials could not be reached for comment.
The Preston Partnership has undertaken the design of various Nashville building and co-designed Adelicia in Midtown.
