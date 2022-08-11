Hillsboro Town Centre

Houston-based Transwestern Development Company has paid $14.35 million for a Green Hills site on which it plans a 22-story building, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

As the Post reported in February, the mixed-use tower would include retail and apartment spaces and rise on a 1.57-acre three-parcel site with addresses of 4094, 4100 and 4102 Hillsboro Pike. The name of the project seemingly is Hillsboro Town Centre.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

