A recently sold SoBro surface parking lot located near multiple hotels and at a bustling intersection is planned for what would be Nashville’s tallest hotel building if standing today.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the 35-story hotel will offer 750 rooms and rise about 550 feet. For comparison, the city’s tallest hotels currently stand no more than 400 feet. The Four Seasons, which offers both a hotel and residences and also is located in SoBro, rises about 530 feet.
The planned hotel tower will sit on a 0.61-acre property, with addresses 127 and 131 Eighth Ave. S. and at that street’s intersection with Demonbreun Street. The intersection is known for its frequent vehicular and pedestrian intensity.
Merrillville, Indiana-based hotel development company White Lodging Services recently paid $35 million — 29 times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 17 years ago — for the property (read here).
The Post was unable to determine the hotel brand, as White Lodging officials could not be reached for comment. Of note, White Lodging has undertaken multiple hotels for Marriott. A JW Marriott sits at the Eighth and Demonbreun intersection, but Nashville lacks, for examples, a Marriott Marquis and a Marriott Le Méridien.
White Lodging will need six floors of bonus height from the city to undertake the tower as designed. The document submitted to Metro Planning notes White, which developed the Third Avenue South site of Hyatt Place hotel (also in SoBro), will seek the bonus height by having the tower designed with below-grade parking and with the goal of garnering silver LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
According to the document, the architects are HKS and Abeyta Tibbs, both based in Dallas. The Lauderback Group, seemingly headquartered in Austin, will handle construction management. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn Associates is the engineer and land-planner.
The document notes the tower will offer a restaurant and 250 parking spaces, with the skyscraper’s exterior to feature a combination of primarily glass and metal panels.
White Lodging also owns the Marriott Nashville Hotel building at 2555 West End Ave., with the company having a land lease with Vanderbilt University. White Lodging officials recently announced the company will no longer undertake the development of hotel properties in suburban locales and, will instead, focus on urban work. Core markets include Indianapolis, Austin, Louisville, Chicago, Denver, San Antonio, Nashville and Charlotte.
White Lodging Services is seemingly unrelated to White/Peterman Properties Inc., also headquartered near Merrillville, Indiana. The latter teamed with Atlanta-based Five Star Realty Partners to develop a 1.3-acre site across Eighth Avenue South from the just-sold property with an Embassy Suites and a 1 Hotel — construction for which is nearing completion.
