The site of a SoBro building last home to pizza and comedy space Geno’s East and once accommodating Italian restaurant Sole Mio is being eyed for a 13-story hotel.
With an address of 311 Third Ave. S., the one-story building is sandwiched by the structures offering Drury Plaza and Hyatt Place hotels.
The Post was unable to determine the prospective developer, and a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency offers minimal information regarding the proposed plan. Nashville architectural firm ESa is listed on the document.
The document notes a distinctive one-way vehicular drive-thru (entering via Third and exiting on Almond Street with a valet drop-off half-way between the two streets and within the building) will be located between the future building and the Hyatt Place structure. In addition, the document notes the exterior will offer primarily glass and fiber cement panels.
A May 16, MDHA Design Review Committee hearing is slated, at which design modifications needed to undertake the project will be discussed.
The owner of the property is an LLC affiliated with late restaurateur Giancarlo Agnoletti, who died at age 67 in 2019. Agnoletti, who oversaw Sole Mio, acquired the 0.23-acre property in August 2013 for $220,000. As the Post reported in April 2022, the property was offered for sale for $15 million.
The offering is the equivalent of about $1,497 per foot and $65 million per acre — two relatively high marks related to those figures of downtown property sales in 2022.
The property seemingly is under contract.