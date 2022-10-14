A Clarksville physician who developed a Midtown site with a building home to SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn and Inchin's Bamboo Garden is now eyeing a hotel for the general Brentwood area.
Anil Patel, a gastroenterologist, owns the property on which he envisions a Residence Inn by Marriott, according to a Metro Water Department document. The address of the 4.3-acre site, which sits near a Target and the Interstate 65 exit, is 760 Old Hickory Blvd.
The document notes the future hotel, if it materializes, could stand nine floors and offer 135 rooms. The Residence Inn would join a 250-room Four Points by Sheraton Nashville hotel that operates on the site.
A four-level parking garage, to accommodate both hotels, is also proposed.
Patel has enlisted Brentwood-based Ingram Civil Engineering Group to assist in the development effort.
Patel, who declined to comment, owns the hotel property via Eagle Hospitality Inc., having paid $10.1 million for it in 2010, Metro records show.
In addition to determining water and sewer capacity for the site, a traffic study and a Metro Planning Commission rezoning will be needed.
The property is located near The Shoppes of Brentwood Hills, which is anchored by the Target and partly owned by Brentwood-based GBT Realty Corp.
Patel developed the previously mentioned Midtown site at 1800 West End Ave. via his Concord Hospitality Inc. (Read more here.)
