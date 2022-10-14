A Clarksville physician who developed a Midtown site with a building home to SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn and Inchin's Bamboo Garden is now eyeing a hotel for the general Brentwood area.

Anil Patel, a gastroenterologist, owns the property on which he envisions a Residence Inn by Marriott, according to a Metro Water Department document. The address of the 4.3-acre site, which sits near a Target and the Interstate 65 exit, is 760 Old Hickory Blvd.

760

Four Points by Sheraton Nashville as seen in May

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.