Two Hillsboro Village commercial buildings are being eyed for a boutique hotel.
Nashville development company The Mainland Companies will undertake the project, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, with the property located at 1908 Acklen Ave. The site (previously two properties) sits near the Village’s U.S. Post Office branch and Belmont United Methodist Church. It also is located across Acklen from a modernist building to which Mainland will soon relocate its office.
Mainland paid $4.25 million for the buildings to be reinvented with what will be called Acklen Hotel in October 2021 (read here).
The building that previously offered an address of 1906 Acklen (Mainland had the two properties consolidated) seemingly is home to the local office of Nashville-based Spirit Music Group, whose clients include Chaka Khan, Ingrid Michaelson and Pete Townshend, among others. The 1908 building apparently accommodates multiple tenants.
The document notes a building located behind the two main structures (and accessed via an alley) will be razed. The 1908 Acklen building will be given an addition, with a swimming pool and bar space to sit on the footprint of the existing back structure to be demolished.
The document seemingly does not note the number of hotel units and suggests there will be no concierge area or other conventional hotel amenities.
Mainland has enlisted Nashville companies Barge Civil Associates (engineering and land planning, Remick Architecture and Duke Design Group (landscape architecture) for the project.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on June 22 to request final site plan approval related to the urban design overlay in place for Hillsboro Village.
Mainland declined to comment.
Hillsboro Village offers one conventional hotel, the Moxy Nashville Vanderbilt at 1911 Belcourt Ave.
The effort comes as Mainland, which also has an office in Portland, Ore., in early April paid $2.05 million for the Hillsboro Village property home to the state’s parent-teacher association office (read here). That property, located at 1905 Acklen Ave., offers a modernist building from which Mainland plans to relocate its office from Midtown.
Relatedly, Mainland is eyeing a Germantown residential development to include six townhomes and a multi-unit condominium building. The company will undertake the project, to be called 7th & Jefferson, on a site adjacent to its Elliott School condominium building (read here).
My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.