Two Hillsboro Village commercial buildings are being eyed for a boutique hotel.

Nashville development company The Mainland Companies will undertake the project, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, with the property located at 1908 Acklen Ave. The site (previously two properties) sits near the Village’s U.S. Post Office branch and Belmont United Methodist Church. It also is located across Acklen from a modernist building to which Mainland will soon relocate its office.

1908

1908 Acklen Ave.

