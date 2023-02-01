Multiple East Nashville parcels located near the intersection of Whites Creek Pike and Dickerson Pike have sold in three transactions for a collective $5.96 million, with the two buyers connected to the hotel industry and seemingly affiliated in some manner.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds of Document, Cookeville, Tennessee-based Krishna Hospitality Partnership paid $600,000 for 0 Dickerson Pike (also addressed as 1108 Dickerson), with Perkins Management LLC the seller.
Hariohm Partnership, also of Cookeville, paid $4.76 million for 1009-1011-1013 Whites Creek Pike and 0 Huff Ave., with the seller the Colson Family Trust. In addition, Hariohm Partnership paid $600,000 for 1106 Dickerson Pike, also to Colson Family Trust.
According to Google Maps, none of the just-sold parcels appears to offer any buildings or businesses of major note.
Krishna Hospitality Partnership and Hariohm Partnership apparently are loosely affiliated, with both involved in hotel management, ownership and development. Hariohm Partnership in late December paid $11 million for three Midtown parcels that are being eyed as part of a multi-parcel mixed-use development by Minnesota-based Roers Companies (read here). It is unclear if Roers will undertake a ground lease with Hariohm or eventually buy the property.