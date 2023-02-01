Multiple East Nashville parcels located near the intersection of Whites Creek Pike and Dickerson Pike have sold in three transactions for a collective $5.96 million, with the two buyers connected to the hotel industry and seemingly affiliated in some manner.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds of Document, Cookeville, Tennessee-based Krishna Hospitality Partnership paid $600,000 for 0 Dickerson Pike (also addressed as 1108 Dickerson), with Perkins Management LLC the seller.

