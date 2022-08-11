A New York-based nonprofit that provides solutions addressing homelessness has paid $20,592,000 for an apartment complex near Nashville International Airport — about one year after a similar entity acquired the property.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of Glastonbury Woods Apartments is an LLC affiliated with Community Solutions. The address of the 6.85-acre property is 644 Glastonbury Road.

Glastonbury

Glastonbury Woods Apartments as seen in 2021

