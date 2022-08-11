A New York-based nonprofit that provides solutions addressing homelessness has paid $20,592,000 for an apartment complex near Nashville International Airport — about one year after a similar entity acquired the property.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of Glastonbury Woods Apartments is an LLC affiliated with Community Solutions. The address of the 6.85-acre property is 644 Glastonbury Road.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with locally based Nonprofit Housing Corp. As the Post previously reported, the nonprofit NHC paid $15.8 million for the apartment complex in June 2021 (read here).
Opened in 1985, Glastonbury Woods Apartments offers 144 units in multiple two-story buildings. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of $143,000 per unit, compared to the equivalent of $110,000 per unit for the deal last year.
According to its website, Community Solutions initiatives focus on ending chronic homelessness, particularly with military veterans. CS works with more than 100 cities and counties, its website notes. The nonprofit's Built for Zero program has provided since 2015 housing for more than 148,000 people.
Community Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanne Haggerty said the nonprofit is not ready to provide details regarding its purchase.
The Post was unable to contact NHC, as the entity seemingly is no longer in operations. It appears affiliated with Enfield Management, which operates 17 apartment properties (including Glastonbury), according to its website, and is led by Robert King.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In