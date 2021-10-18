Maxim Crane Works art

The Maxim Crane Works building as seen in mid-2019 before the company acquired Solley Crane

A South Nashville property located near the Interstate 24-40 split and home to a major construction equipment business has sold for about $2.45 million.

The two-parcel property, with a main address of 870 Murfreesboro Pike, is recognized as the home of Maxim Crane Works. Based in Wilder, Kentucky, Maxim Crane operates about 60 locations nationwide.

The new owner is an LLC that offers an address of 307 Wilhagen Road, one of the two parcels that just sold. As such, Maxim Crane seemingly is affiliated with the new owner.

Solley Family Partnership II Ltd. was the seller. That entity paid $1,525,000 for the two properties in separate transactions in both 2018 and 2019. Maxim Crane acquired Solley Equipment & Rigging LLC in late 2019.

Maxim Crane officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.

The specific sales price was $2,448,000.

Solley Crane was founded in 1972. Maxim Crane began operations in 1937 and serves approximately 10,000 customers via a fleet of more than 2,600 cranes.

