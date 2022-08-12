An old-school masonry building located in SoBro and once housing the long-closed Ace of Clubs night spot is likely to be demolished.
Located at 114 Second Ave. S. and home to pop culture-influenced bar Headquarters Beercade, the two story brick building is believed to have been constructed in the late-1800s and is one of Nashville’s few remaining structures of that era.
The owner — who seemingly lives in Charleston, S.C., and could not be reached for comment — will go before the Metro Historic Zoning Commission on Aug. 17 to seek permission to raze the structure. The Metro Historical Commission staff is recommending approval of that permission.
“Repairs are not possible in a manner that will retain the historic building,” MHC staff writes.
Headquarters Beercade opened in mid-2017 and seemingly remains owned and operated by a Chicago entity. Officials with the bar — known for its free-to-play vintage video games and pinball machines — could not be reached for comment regarding a possible closing.
The building has accommodated a series of dance clubs and ultra-lounges, including Bar Nashville, Indulge, Seen and Fuel. Long-time residents will recall the aforementioned Ace of Clubs, a live music and dance venue that opened in 1989 and operated from the space until 1998. The nightclub was one of downtown’s most popular after-dark hangouts during its time.
The Charleston owner of the building is a member of a family whose ownership dates to 1983, when it paid $45,000 for the structure, Metro records show.
MHC records date the building circa 1880. As early as 1883 it housed Shryer & Alford Sale & Feed.
