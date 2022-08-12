An old-school masonry building located in SoBro and once housing the long-closed Ace of Clubs night spot is likely to be demolished.

Located at 114 Second Ave. S. and home to pop culture-influenced bar Headquarters Beercade, the two story brick building is believed to have been constructed in the late-1800s and is one of Nashville’s few remaining structures of that era.

114

114 Second Ave. S.

