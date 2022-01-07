The East Nashville historic building best known perhaps as the former home to Tulip Street United Methodist Church is slated to be repurposed as a boutique hotel and event space.
Anchor Investments will undertake the effort, with the Nashville-based company having completed similar church-conversion projects with Edgefield's The Russell and The Gallatin Hotel, also located on the east side. The company also owns 506 Lofts in downtown.
Micah Lacher, Anchor president, said the first step in the process is to land a neighborhood landmark overlay district for the Edgefield property, which offers an address of 518 Russell St. A Feb. 10 Metro Planning Commission meeting is slated.
Anchor paid $2 million for the 0.7-acre property in 2018, Metro records show. Charles Jones, known for his reinvention of the former St. Bernard property in Hillsboro Village, previously owned the property.
Lacher, who hopes to start on-site work this spring, is not disclosing the estimated cost to undertake the update. Nashville-based Daniels and Chandler Architects is handling design work.
Lacher said the goal is to be able to host events by late fall. The hotel component — likely to offer approximately 20 rooms — will open in early 2023, he added.
“We are restoring the beautiful, historic sanctuary to host weddings and events,” Lacher said. “Churches have hosted weddings in the building for over 100 years and we are looking forward to continuing that tradition.”
Lacher said the church is in need of a major physical update and he is "excited to return it to its former glory."
Nashville Vineyard Church most recently leased the building but has since relocated. The Methodist church ceased worship services in the structure in 2017.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers' District 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.