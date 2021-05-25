A Hillsboro Village commercial building has sold for $1.85 million — more than twice the figure for which it sold three years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 2129 Belcourt Ave., the two-story is home to medical spa and wellness services practice Belcourt Aesthetics. Deborah Parker owns the business.
The new owner is an LLC affiliated with Justin Leach, a shareholder with the Nashville office of Birmingham-based law firm Maynard Cooper & Gale. The seller was Clifford Richmond, who paid $895,000 for the property in June 2018, according to Metro Records. Richmond is known as the vocalist and guitarist for Cliff Richmond & The CliffNotes, members of which play mainstream jazz, rhythm and blues, Latin and reggae.
Everett Lowe, owner of Nashville-based Commonwealth Properties, represented the seller. Leach did not have broker representation.
