Two 12South-area properties — one including a modernist building last home to a church and the other used for parking for the former congregation — are planned for five high-end homes starting in the low $3 millions.
According to a release, locally based Maker Construction LLC will undertake the project on what will be five parcels: four at 1000-1006 Halcyon Ave. and one at 1001 Montrose Ave.
Entities affiliated with Maker Construction own the four Halcyon parcels, having paid $3.3 million for them in November 2022, Metro records show. A separate entity, details about which the Post was unable to determine, owns the 1001 Montrose Ave. parcel. Maker, led by president Troy Stackhouse, will construct the home on that site.
The owner of the Montrose property paid a collective $3.5 million for it and the four Halcyon properties in January 2022, Metro records show. The sellers were the trustees of Second Missionary Baptist Church.
The ex-church building, which the Metro Historic Commission does not consider architecturally significant (it was originally used as a masonic lodge), will be demolished in the spring. A single-family Victorian home at 1006 Halcyon St. will be renovated.
The release notes Allard Ward Architects (design) and JL Design (interior design) have been hired, with both locally based. David Binkley (Village Real Estate) and Lee Lundsford (Compass) will handle the marketing and sales of the future homes, which are expected to be move-in ready in spring 2024.
Chris Cotton, a Metro Nashville Historical Commission commissioner, lives in the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood.
“A lot of us in historic neighborhoods around Nashville get a little nervous when we see the old churches sell, and we worry about what will [replace them],” Cotton said in the release. “I want to thank the staff for their effort in working on this project. We're thankful for good architects and good developers. And it's great to see the care taken with these projects, just from a neighborhood perspective."
The owner/developer group includes Ryan Stringfellow, who lives in 12South, as does Stackhouse.
Second Missionary Baptist Church is a historically African-American congregation and is one of many that once worshipped in the general Belmont-Hillsboro and 12South area. Changing demographics have yielded moves for some of those churches (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
“We respect the history of the usage of the former church building,” Stackhouse said. “However, and due to both non-conforming additions and the building’s original modernist design, the structure is not considered to be a contributor to the architecture of the area and of historical design significance."
Second Missionary Baptist Church paid about $1.32 million for Old Hickory property in early 2022.
“We’re happy the Second Missionary Baptist Church was able to purchase a new home for significantly less than the figure it received when it sold in 2021,” he added.