A Hermitage Avenue site located near the southeast segment of downtown Nashville’s inner-interstate loop is slated for a boutique hotel.
To be called The Neo, the four-story building will offer 23 units and a décor theme taking cues from the film franchise The Matrix.
CET Holdings owns the 0.6-acre property, with an address of 245 Hermitage Ave., and is underway with preliminary site work. Permits have been applied for and a one-year build-out is eyed, according to Tony Harris, who is a member of CET Holdings.
Harris said The Neo will have a 24-hour presence via a front desk concierge. However, the building will offer few amenities of note, instead emphasizing its proximity to downtown as a draw.
Brentwood-based Avenue Construction (which Harris owns), Nashville-based Centric Architecture and Berry Hill-based Dewey Engineering are participating in the effort.
“The area is very ripe for development based on its closeness to downtown and with a minimal Uber ride to Broadway,” Harris told the Post.
In mid-2018, Cookeville-based Image Hotel Management created Siya Hospitality LLC to acquire the property for $665,000 and redevelop it. Neil Patel, Image CEO, said at the time the goal was to undertake a four-story building to offer retail and office space (read here).
However, Siya Hospitality sold to CET Holdings in 2021 for a price for which the Post was unable to determine.
The Neo project will be distinctive, as the stretch of Hermitage Avenue at which it will be located lacks mixed-use buildings and hotels. However, the general area is seeing a smattering of new residential construction and a few adaptive reuse projects. Of note, old-school tavern Ms. Kitty’s Place once operated from a modest, and since-razed, building located at the site.
The property sits with Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.