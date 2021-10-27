A Hendersonville site is slated for a year’s end groundbreaking on Music City Studios — billed as a “media campus” to be anchored by Monolith Studios and to carry potentially a $100 million price tag.
According to a release, the future buildings are more than 60 percent preleased and development is fully funded via undisclosed sources. The 47-plus-acre campus will house facilities focused on content production, film, live touring, broadcast, virtual production and technical and business support.
The development team is also called Music City Studios and includes David Buttrey, Josh Furlow and Brett Danahy. Buttrey is a live music touring industry veteran, the release notes.
The campus will be located on Molly Walton Drive, but the release does not include a number address.
Music City Studios will offer 200,000 square feet of sound stage space and 500,000 square feet of space dedicated to tenants servicing the film, live music, broadcast and media production businesses.
In the next five years, the developers anticipate the creation of more than 800 jobs, through expansion and relocation of companies to the campus.
"The creative arts in film, television and music have never been more closely related than they are now,” Buttrey said in the release. “It is time for a dynamic community focused on multiple disciplines and cutting-edge technology to be established. I am excited and honored to be a part of the team bringing Music City Studios and virtual production industry leader Monolith Studios to Tennessee."
Burbank, California-based Monolith Studios specializes in proprietary LED volume architecture and content-to-display systems and services. This will be the entity’s first Tennessee office.
David Bennett, former executive director of the Tennessee Film, Entertainment and Music Commission and Tennessee film industry stalwart, will serve as vice president of business development for Monolith Studios.
Construction is slated to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The so-called Sound Stages (seemingly for live music) will open in 2024.
