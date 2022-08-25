I decided to do a little digging this month and try to find the last time a Headlines Homes column regularly featured homes that sold for less than $1 million. It wasn’t an exact search, but the best I could find was the January 2011 installment, when the top sale was $1.2 million and number 10 went for “just” $954,000.
Wild!
The buyers of that $1.2 million home — in the 37205 area code — appear to still own the property and, according to Zillow, it’s worth $3 million today. It wouldn’t crack this month's list let alone top it! Things are always changing.
Below are July’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 530 Jackson Blvd.
Buyer: CTN Holdco LLC
Sale price: $11,350,000
Seller: C. Stephen and Milah P. Lynn
Sellers’ agents: Lisa Fernandez-Wilson and Laura Stroud, French King Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Steve G. Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty
This month’s top seller is an estate known as “The Last Dance” — it clocks in at a whopping 22,004 square feet. The “Greek Antebellum Revival” home, which sits on five acres, features a grand foyer with a “three-story elliptical staircase,” a two-story colonnade, limestone balustrades and more fancy words I had to Google. There are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and five half baths. That is 13 toilets. That is so many toilets.
Also on the property: in-law quarters, a pool, a spa and a tennis court with a basketball hoop and full-court lighting “for night games.”
Seller C. Stephen Lynn is the former CEO of Sonic, Shoney’s and Back Yard Burgers. He and his wife Milah purchased the home from Herbert Schulman in 1995 for $1 million. The Lynns put the home up for auction for $16.3 million in 2016 — it was featured in the Wall Street Journal.
Buyer CTN Holdco LLC is a Delaware-based limited liability company.
2. 4430 Buchanan Lane, Franklin
Buyer: Ernest Clevenger
Sale price: $5,500,000
Seller: Michael D. Green
Seller’s agent: Jenny Perkins, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Stan Gunselman, Coldwell Banker Barnes
This sale includes nearly 73 acres of fully fenced “gentle rolling hills and old trees.” The home itself is 5,319 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. There’s a game room with a full bar and stone fireplace and, outside, there’s a saltwater pool with an attached spa and two fountains. The pool was apparently once featured in Southern Living magazine.
The property also hosts a guest house and a storage building. Will the new buyer develop on any of that acreage? Only time will tell.
Seller Michael Green purchased the property in 1992 for $410,000.
3. 7569 Whiskey Road, College Grove
Buyer: Jesse and Amy Seery
Sale price: $5,440,888
Seller: Paul Pratt Jr.
Seller’s agent: Johan Andries Kok, Discovery Tennessee Realty
Buyers’ agent: Brian Cournoyer, Compass Tennessee
Jumping from more than 72 acres to less than half an acre! The third home on this month’s list is brand new construction in Williamson County’s Troubadour development. The 5,991-square-foot house has a pool and a covered patio and it sits on the ninth hole of the community’s Tom Fazio-designed golf course.
Buyers Jesse and Amy Seery have appeared in Headline Homes before, back in November 2019 when they purchased a home in College Grove’s luxury development The Grove.
Paul Pratt Jr. is a businessman in Franklin and was the president of Full Service Insurance. Full Service was sold to USI Insurance Services in 2021.
4. 317 Granny White Pike
Buyer: Gregory W. Defelice
Sale price: $5,200,000
Seller: Stephen Wade Morrell
Seller’s agent: Kelly Dougherty, VILLAGE
Buyer’s agent: Suzan Hindman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Woodmont Realty
There’s a whole room in this house dedicated to golf. On one side of the room there’s a large golf simulator on an elevated stage and the rest of the space is carpeted with artificial turf and there are two putting holes built into the floor.
Outside there’s a pool with an attached spa, a diving board and a basketball hoop, as well as a pool house, outdoor kitchen, built-in firepit and spacious screened porch.
The home was built in 1983 but it has been “completely remodeled” and “meticulously maintained.” It was on the market for 27 days before selling for the asking price.
5. 1416 Chickering Road
Buyer: Victor Giovanetti
Sale price: $5,200,000
Seller: King Investment Company
Seller’s agent: Fiona Parish King, Corcoran Reverie
Buyer’s agent: Janet T. Jones, Worth Properties
The listing for this Belle Meade property boasts that the home is perfect for anyone “looking to create your own masterpiece.” You know what that means, right? The house probably needs some work.
But I’m guessing this $5.2 million sale wasn’t so much about what’s inside the home, which was built in 1932, and more about what’s around it as the sale includes nearly 10 acres of wooded Belle Meade property just steps away from Percy Warner Park.
Buyer Victor Giovanetti was the president of hospital operations at LifePoint before retiring in June.
6. 8127 Devens Drive, Brentwood
Buyer: Unknown
Sale price: $4,650,000
Seller: Lindsay T. Butler
Seller’s and buyer’s agent: Lisa Culp Taylor, PARKS
The seller of this home is Lindsay Butler, owner of Trace Construction. She purchased the land in 2020 for $450,000 from Ernest Dale Tubb III, a name that will no doubt sound familiar to country music fans.
The new 6,421-square-foot construction has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a media room and more. There’s also garage parking for four vehicles.
7. 7011 Country Club Drive, Brentwood
Buyer: Joey and Rebecca Warmenhoven, Trustees, Joey and Rebecca Warmenhoven Living Trust
Sale price: $4,150,000
Seller: David Peyton Snodgrass
Seller’s agent: Peyton Snodgrass, McEwen Group
Buyer’s agent: Tyler Henson and Jackie Henson, Keller Williams - Hood Company
Here’s another newly constructed home in Brentwood, this one less than one mile from the Brentwood Country Club on Country Club Drive.
The two-story home has 12-foot ceilings, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a “massive bonus room” and a fitness room. There are two islands in the kitchen. Would love to have a double-island kitchen, to be honest.
8. 6105 Jocelyn Hollow Road
Buyer: Stephen and Erica D’Addario
Sale price: $4,000,000
Seller: Felix Wilson III and Jody Wilson
Seller’s agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties, Kristin Laine, Boxwood Properties, LLC
Buyer’s agent: Whitney Musser and Shea Ghertner, Fridrich & Clark Realty
It’s quite likely that seller Felix Wilson III is part of a long line of Wilson sons in Nashville. Felix Wilson Sr. was the mayor of Nashville from 1921-1922 and he also served as the register of deeds until his death in 1950. Three generations of Wilsons have held that position, in fact — when Felix Wilson died, his son James Wilson stepped into the role and then James’ son Felix Wilson II followed him. He retired in 1998. That is 50 years of Wilson sons!
This home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms and it’s surrounded by landscape architecture designed by Anne Daigh.
Buyer Stephen D’Addario appears to be a dermatologist.
9. 7008 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove
Buyer: Elissa and Luke Corning, Trustees
Sale price: $3,900,000
Seller: Todd A. Stroh
Seller’s and buyers’ agent: Johan Andries Kok, Discovery Tennessee Realty
Here’s another home in Williamson County’s fancy-pants Troubadour development. This one has a view of the fourth hole of that same Tom Fazio-designed golf course mentioned in this month’s third entry and, according to the real estate listing, the house has won a number of Parade of Homes awards including “Best Craftsmanship.” The 4,556-square-footer has foam installation, a recirculating tankless water heater system (“instant hot water”!) and a backyard large enough for a pool.
10. 4563 Peytonsville Road, Franklin
Buyer: John and Patrice Jacobs, Trustees
Sale price: $3,828,000
Seller: Hughes Family Rev. Living Trust
Seller’s agent: Paula Hinegardner, Keller Williams Realty
Buyers’ agent: Kelly Ladwig, VILLAGE
There are three structures on this five-acre slice of Williamson County — a 5,634-square-foot home, a detached garage with a guest suite and a barn that’s ready for “boats, tractors, cars, horses or even your very own Nashville party barn.” I vote party barn. Always go for the party barn.
The main home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, four gas fireplaces, two screened porches with wood-burning fireplaces — six fireplaces total! — and a theater room with a projector, reclining chairs and a wet bar. There doesn't appear to be a fireplace in the theater room.
