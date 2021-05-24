If you read Headline Homes with any regularity, you’re probably something of a real estate nerd. If you're looking to drool over even more multimillion-dollar mansions, be sure to grab this month’s edition of our sister magazine, Nfocus. The May issue includes the team’s annual Homes of Distinction feature and profiles seven remarkable homes.
See if you can guess which ones have appeared in previous installments of Headline Homes. (Hint: Look for the one designed by architect Nick Dryden — his grandfather studied under Frank Lloyd Wright and you will see similar clean, minimalistic lines shine through.)
Below are April’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 7459 Old Cox Pike, Fairview
Buyer: Todd and Karen Ernest
Sale price: $4,712,000
Seller: Sweet Home Trust
Seller’s agent: Charles Neese, Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty
Buyer’s agent: Unavailable
At the top of this month’s list is a gated, 6,597-square-foot estate that is a barn wood lovers’ dream come true. Wood and stone reclaimed from a 125-year-old barn in Western Pennsylvania are used throughout, from the custom herringbone floors and the stone fireplace to the 26-foot ceilings in the main living. There’s also a 1,000-bottle wine cellar and walnut countertops made of walnut farmed from the surrounding 225 wooded acres. Unsurprisingly, it was only on the market for just eight days before being snatched up.
2. 6449 Penrose Drive, Brentwood
Buyer: Mary Swietnicki and Adam K. Mortara, Co-Trustees of the Mary Swietnicki Living Trust
Sale price: $4,100,000
Seller: James Adox III, Trustee, Penrose Trust
Seller’s agent: Chip Kerr, Kerr & Co. Realty
Buyers’ agent: Sean Simons and Jill Tidwell, Fridrich & Clark Realty
This home in Brentwood’s Avery subdivision made the list in 2019 when it sold to Richard and Rhonda Albright for $2.9 million, just months after being completed. Since then it was been handed over to Penrose Trust and here it sits again, at Number 2 on the list after selling for a whopping $4.1 million.
It boasts six bedrooms, six full baths, three half baths, a three-stop elevator, a walk-in pantry with a prep area, a wet bar and a gym complete with inspirational quotes painted on the wall. “You don’t get what you want, you get what you work for.”
Adam K. Mortara is a trial lawyer and lecturer at the University of Chicago. He is the lead counsel in the Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard lawsuit, which some expect to reach the Supreme Court.
3. 2132 Ninth Ave. N.
Buyer: Derose Properties LLC
Sale price: $4,100,000
Seller: Jane Ballesteros and Andrew Winchek, Domus Builders
Sellers’ agent: Alex Sloan, Zeitlin Sotheby’s
Buyer’s agent: Sydney Salati, Armistead Arnold Pollard Real Estate
This sale includes eight Non-Owner Occupied Short-Term Rental townhomes. There are 25 bedrooms total, spread across 17,000 square feet. I’m sure buyer Derose Properties LLC will rent each three- or four-bedroom unit individually, but it’s fun to imagine them taking over the whole place and connecting the homes with a series of hamster tube-like tunnels and relocating some of the city’s most-known Instagrammers in there like it’s some kind of experimental influencer compound.
4. 4208 Two Rivers Lane, Franklin
Buyer: Lawrence and Lynn Welk
Sale price: $3,800,000
Seller: Stephen C. Gostkowski
Seller’s agent: Megan Jones Campbell, Parks
Buyer’s agent: Jack Miller, Parks
Once again, ’round and ’round the Headline Homes listings go. A Tennessee Titan this past year and now a free agent, past Former New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski appeared in this column when he and his wife Hallie purchased this home for $3.1 million in June of last year. As a sign that it’s a seller’s market — or that Gostkowski likely isn’t staying for a second season with the Titans? — in April it went for 22 percent more.
Buyer Lawrence L. Welk III is the grandson of Lawrence Welk, host of The Lawrence Welk Show.
5. 4411 Chickering Lane
Buyer: Michael D. Sontag, Trustee, Chickering Lane Trust
Sale price: $3,800,000
Seller: Jack and Janet Calhoun
Sellers’ agent: Steve Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark
Buyer’s agent: Jennie Zagnoev, Zeitlin Sotheby’s
There are six bedrooms, seven baths and three half-baths in this nearly 10,000-square-foot Belle Meade estate. That makes for 10 toilets. That’s so many toilets to keep clean! The home, situated on nearly three acres, also features a pool, a spacious covered porch, an eight-car garage and “nanny/caretaker quarters.” Maybe they help clean the toilets?
6. 7384 Harlow Drive
Buyer: Arrington Property Holdings
Sale price: $3,750,000
Seller: Bryan Wayne and Bobbi Gregory
Sellers’ agent: Marabeth Poole, Parks
Buyer’s agent: Johan Andries Kok, Discovery Tennessee Realty
This might be a Headline Homes first: This College Grove farmhouse features a built-in karaoke stage.
As part of the Troubadour Golf and Field Club Community, the home also comes with access to the community’s lake, tennis courts, mountain biking trails, a Tom Fazio-designed golf course and a members-only spa and recording studio.
Sellers Bryan and Bobbi Gregory are the vice president of integrated care at DaVita Kidney Care and an interior designer, respectively.
7. 1102 Sleeping Valley Court, Brentwood
Buyers: Mark and Christin Spender
Sale price: $3,525,000
Seller: Patti L. Klein
Seller’s agent: Trish Searfoss, Coldwell Banker Barnes
Buyers’ agent: Vivian Armstrong, Nashville Property Group
This mammoth Brentwood mansion clocks in at 11,560 square feet and it is, of course, loaded with rooms. Not only are there six bedrooms, but it also boasts a living room the size of a small studio apartment, kitchens on both the upper and lower levels, a dining room, a den, a theater room, a wine cellar that holds more than 3,000 bottles and a “secret” hobby or playroom accessible by sliding apart custom-made bookcases.
More homes should come with secret rooms.
8. 8304 Shoreline Court, College Grove
Buyers: Bruce and Kimberly Bochy
Sale price: $3,498,000
Seller: Marc and Margaret Socol
Sellers’ agent: Ben Jenkins and Robert Shiels, Grove Realty
Buyers’ agent: Kelly Ladwig, Village
The second College Grove home on this month’s list is part of The Grove gated community. The lakefront home comes with a chef’s kitchen, two Tesla bays, and a pool and spa with a detached pool house.
Buyer Bruce Bochy is a former professional baseball player—- he played for the Houston Astros, New York Mets and the San Diego Padres before retiring in 1987. He started his managerial career in 1995, managed the Padres until 2006 before taking over the San Francisco Giants from 2007-2019, with whom he won three World Series.
9. 1210 Nichol Lane
Buyer: William W. Lane
Sale price: $3,350,000
Seller: Province Builders LLC
Seller’s agent: Starling Davis, Fridrich & Clark
Buyer’s agent: Grace Oneal Clayton, Engel & Voelkers Nashville
Just completed in March, this Belle Meade mansion features some really stunning herringbone wood floors, which are also a feature on the No. 1 home on this month’s list.
According to anthologywoods.com, one of the earliest examples of a wooden herringbone floor can be seen in the Chateau de Fontainebleau, which was built in 1539.
10. 309 Lynnwood Blvd.
Buyer: Bert C. Hensley
Sale price: $3,350,000
Seller: Frank Mastrapasqua and Mauro M. Mastrapasqua, Co-Trustees, Carol M. Mastrapasqua Testamentary Trust
Seller’s agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Casey Hoover, Hoover Realty
From the front, this Belle Meade house looks like any other Southern Colonial built in the ‘80s, with towering columns and shutters decorating the windows. Around the back, though, it’s clear to see where the house underwent more recent renovations — an expansive wall of windows overlooks the pool and wooded trails and fill the home with natural light. It’s kind of like a mullet house, you know? Business in the front, party in the back.
Buyer Bert Hensley is the chairman and CEO of executive search firm Morgan Samuels.
