Preliminary site work is underway for what seemingly could yield a major redevelopment of a prominent Gulch site.
Nashville-based MarketStreet Enterprises, via two LLC, owns the 10-parcel property bordered by Demonbreun Street on the north, 12th Avenue on the west, Laurel Street on the south and 11th Avenue on the east. Multiple crews have been seen on the site in recent days conducting environmental sample work with core drilling equipment. Such work often is followed by development.
The site’s footprint features two buildings, one of which, located at 210 12th Ave. S., houses FW Publishing (the parent company of Post, Nashville Scene, Nfocus and Williamson Home Page). The other structure sits empty and was once home to Cummings Signs (see here). The area is recognized for the massive murals that face 11th (see here).
Dirk Melton, MarketStreet's development director, could not be reached for comment. However, the company a few years ago enlisted Nashville-based design firm ESa to formulate a concept plan for the site. At the time, MarketStreet considered a residential high-rise and an office tower for the block.
MarketStreet paid about $3.65 million for the properties in two transactions (one in 2002 and the other in 2007), according to Metro records. The firm is the Metro Development and Housing Agency-appointed master developer of The Gulch. The company developed Gulch sites with office building Gulch Crossing — which houses ESa, among others — as well as office-and-retail building Three Thirty Three and residential-and-retail building Pine Street Flats.
Somewhat relatedly, MarketStreet will break ground by year's end on an $80 million mixed-use building to sit next to the future Major League Soccer stadium at Fairgrounds Nashville (read here).
