Movement looms regarding a boutique hotel project long eyed for the Gulch site at which restaurant and bar Whiskey Kitchen currently operates.
Planned for 12 stories at 118 12th Ave. S. — and to sit at the T-intersection of 11th Avenue South and McGavock Street — the hotel building will accommodate a Hyatt Caption.
In April, an entity affiliated with Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. paid $5 million for the property and now plans to redevelop it with a building to house the Hyatt. The owner has enlisted Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates to design the building.
A document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency notes a request for bonus height and bonus stepback.
Hyatt Caption is a new concept for Hyatt and is targeted toward millennials who advocate minimalism and the simple living movement. The first Hyatt Caption (read more here) is slated to open in April 2022 on Beale Street in Memphis.
The development team will go before the MDHA Design Review Committee Tuesday morning to request two modifications to DTC (Downtown Code) zoning.
“The modifications allow us to locate all parking below grade, create a similar scale at the street to adjacent buildings, and be a good neighbor to the adjoining property to the east,” the letter to MDHA from Hastings reads.
Of note, a C.B. Ragland-affiliated entity developed the SoBro site home to a Hyatt Centric hotel on Molloy Street (between Second and Third avenues south).
As the Post reported in September 2019, a 10-story building (called M12) had been planned for the 1.11-acre Whiskey Kitchen site, with local restaurateur and M Street Entertainment Group founder Chris Hyndman having led the since-scrapped development effort.
Prior to 2019 and on a nearby site (a surface parking lot fronting 11th Avenue), Hyndman envisioned a hotel that was to have been called Eleventh House.
Michael Hayes, C.B. Ragland president, said the team will present to the MDHA Design Review Committee "to begin the process to outline the box we can design within, how the building might address the street and the step backs required of the tower.”
“We have collaborated closely with Chris Hyndman on the project, if it comes to fruition, we are planning a great addition to the street, with a signature restaurant space at the corner of 12th and McGavock,” he added.
Hayes said there is no finalized time frame to commence construction.
In the meantime, there is no change to Whiskey Kitchen's operations," he said. "They will remain open until construction commences."
