A triangular downtown property that hugs the CSX railroad tracks and is equidistant from Third Man Records and Tennessee Brew Works has seen its original asking price increased, with the owners now using a local broker to handle marketing duties.
The 0.19-acre property, with an address of 706 Seventh Ave. S. and offering no building, is listed for $2.9 million. In October 2020, the Post reported the property was offered for sale for about $1,879,000.
The owners (the identities of whom the Post has been unable to determine) paid $940,148 for the property in May 2019, according to Metro records. Previously, the owners self-marketed the property (see a concept plan here) before engaging Jordan Powell, vice president of capital markets of the Nashville office of Toronto-based Avison Young, to handle those duties.
Metro zoning allows a building of up to 18 floors on the site, marketing materials note.
The listing is the equivalent of about $350 per square foot based on acreage, with sources noting the figure is on the “higher side” given the triangular shape of the lot and the adjacent railroad tracks. The listing from two years ago was the equivalent of about $227 per foot.
The property is zoned DTC (downtown code), which allows for a building of 10 stories, with an additional six floors of bonus height. It is also situated within a LEED Neighborhood Development district, which allows for two additional stories.
Across Seventh Avenue, SomeraRoad continues work on Paseo South Gulch (read more here), a multi-phase mixed-used project primarily fronting Eighth Avenue South.
Similarly, the for-sale property is located catty-corner (and across the railroad tracks) from a property on which six-floor building The Nell remains under construction at 629 and 635 Seventh. Nashville-based CA South (Meg Epstein), which is undertaking multiple projects in the city, is the developer of that site (read here).
Also nearby and at 630 Division St. (which is also triangle shaped), Nashville attorney Jim Higgins and wife Candace Higgins are planning a mixed-use building to offer one one-bedroom residence (on the top floor), two three-bedroom units (on level two) and a first-level bar with 70 seats. (Read more here.)
In addition, local commercial real estate broker and developer Travis Kelty and Houston-based Guefen Development Co. are nearing completion of construction on 11-story apartment building Haven at The Gulch at 641 Division St. (Read more here.) Next to that structure, work continues on apartment tower Albion in The Gulch, with the developer (Chicago-based Albion Residential) having recently paid $5 million for a property at 636 Division St. (read here) and that abuts the for-sale property.
The property sits within what some call Pie Town — which overlaps with The Gulch and SoBro, and is so named due to all the “pieces of pie” created by street splits within its boundaries.