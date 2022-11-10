A triangular downtown property that hugs the CSX railroad tracks and is equidistant from Third Man Records and Tennessee Brew Works has seen its original asking price increased, with the owners now using a local broker to handle marketing duties.

The 0.19-acre property, with an address of 706 Seventh Ave. S. and offering no building, is listed for $2.9 million. In October 2020, the Post reported the property was offered for sale for about $1,879,000.

