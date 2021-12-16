The Gulch property home to A+ Storage and eyed for a mixed-use tower has changed ownership hands for $36 million — 24 months after it sold for $25 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 1.99-acre property, with an address of 909 Division St., is an LLC affiliated with Houston-based Camden Property Trust. Company officials could not be reached for comment.
The seller was Chicago-based real estate investment, development and construction company LG Development Group. As noted, LG paid $25 million for the property in December 2019 and planned a 16-story building to offer office, residential and parking components (read more here).
The transaction is the equivalent of approximately $18 million per acre and continues a series of recent area deals involving urban real estate and with per-acre figures of between $15 million and $24.78 million, with the latter involving a North Gulch site and seemingly the local record (read here).
Of note, Camden in June paid $185.1 million for Midtown mixed-use high-rise Element Music Row — a deal (read here) that is the equivalent of about $429,460 per residence and that easily topped the local per-unit price record at the time.
According to its website, and as of December 2020, Camden Property Trust owned interests in 174 apartment developments with a collective 59,104 residential units. Founded in 1981, the publicly traded company reported revenues of $1.04 billion in 2020.
Sources told the Post that Camden is expected to team with a development partner to reinvent the site.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the Division Street deal.
