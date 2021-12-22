The owner of a Gulch building located near barbecue restaurant Peg Leg Porker has sold the property for about $10.6 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the two-parcel property — with addresses of 907 Gleaves St. (offering the 15,000-square-foot building) and 600 Overton St. (a surface parking lot) — is an LLC affiliated with MarketStreet Enterprises. The Metro-appointed master developer of The Gulch, MarketStreet owns nearby buildings home to Patagonia, Superica and Barista Parlor Golden Sound.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Nashville businessman and Nashville SC co-owner John Ingram. The LLC paid $2,135,000 for the property in 2015, according to Metro records, and would later upgrade it.
The two properties offer a collective 0.83 acres, with a specific sales price of $10,642,697. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $12.8 million an acre, well less than the per-acre marks of recent Gulch deals (read here).
Peg Leg Porker is located at 903 Gleaves St.
The just-sold building once served as home to lifestyle consultancy business Well Placed Smile. Louis Upkins and Stephanie Ingram (John Ingram’s wife) were co-owners of that business, along with Wellspire Center, an event space and private corporate office space business that seemingly still operates from the property.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
