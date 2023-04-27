Details continue to emerge, and images have been submitted to the city, related to a mixed-use project eyed for Sylvan Heights and to be anchored seemingly by a Publix grocery store.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Franklin’s Chartwell Residential will now be part of the development team, with CHM Development still to participate.
Also new to the effort is Atlanta-based architectural company Cooper Carry. In addition, Nashville’s Thomas & Hutton is providing engineering consulting services.
A preliminary specific plan rezoning will be sought, though a date has not been finalized, according to the document.
To be located within a block that includes the address of 3900 Charlotte Ave., the future building would include 249 apartments (a previous design had 300 apartments) and approximately 42,600 square feet of retail/grocery space. L&L Market sits across 39th Avenue North from the site.
The document does not reference a Publix, but multiple sources have told the Post the grocer company is expected to be the tenant.
Wife and husband Zary Rahimi and Mohammad Rahimi own 14 of the 16 parcels that are located within the footprint of the site CHM seeks for the project. Adam Klenk, managing director with the local office of Capstone Companies, and Nashville’s Ragan family own the other two parcels, respectively.
CHM Development, which operates offices in Nashville and Knoxville, has the property under contract, with closings expected by summer’s end, according to a source. CHM developed the Melrose property fronting Eighth Avenue South with the building housing a Publix.
CHM, officials with which could not be reached for comment, previously had enlisted architect STG Design, and it is unclear if that entity will still participate. Chartwell officials also could not be reached for comment.
Home to various nondescript buildings, the footprint is bordered by Alabama Avenue on the north, 39th Avenue on the east, Charlotte Avenue on the south and 40th Avenue on the west. Southern Roofing of Tennessee, among other businesses, operates at the site.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy’s District 24. Murphy, who previously told the Post she supports the project, could not be reached for comment.
Nearby, Charlotte-based Terwilliger Pappas in 2022 scrapped an effort to undertake a mixed-use building next to L&L Market (read here).