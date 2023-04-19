Nashville architecture and engineering firm Gresham Smith has named 13 new owners.
The move brings the firm, with about 1,100 employees in multiple U.S. offices, to 117 owners.
According to a release, the new owners working from Gresham Smith's local office are as follows:
• Jennifer Carter: A project executive in the company’s health care market, Carter offers nearly 20 years of experience. Her portfolio includes projects for Community Health Systems and HCA Healthcare.
• Adrienne Ciuba: A senior architect, mixed-use studio leader and technical practice leader in the company’s life and work places market, Ciuba has served as a project manager and architect of record. Projects she has worked on include ONE22ONE.
• Cody Crews: Crews serves as Middle Tennessee area roadway department leader and oversees Gresham Smith’s roadway work with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. He has contributed to the Interstate 40/Donelson Pike interchange improvement project and the underway replacement of the Broadway Viaduct.
• Joseph Duke: Having joined the firm in 2022 as the director of information technology, Duke works to improve Gresham Smith’s cybersecurity actions and data analytics initiative.
• Justin Hethcote: Hethcote is a senior mechanical engineer in the company’s building engineering market. He has worked on health care, education, retail, industrial, restaurant and call center projects over the course of his nearly 20-year career.
• Adam Nicholson: As an architect and studio design leader in the life and work places market, Nicholson brings 17 years of architectural experience. He has worked on mixed-use, corporate, civic, residential and institutional projects, and has been involved in the firm’s work at Capitol View and Nashville Yards.
• Tonya Spry: Spry serves as director of human resources. Her team has launched at the company a tuition reimbursement program and expanded parental leave.
