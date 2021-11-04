Nashville-based architecture and engineering company Gresham Smith announced Thursday it has opened an office in Orlando, the firm’s sixth in Florida.
According to a release, the office joins the company’s other Sunshine State operations in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Jacksonville and Tallahassee. Gresham Smith opened its first Florida office in Jacksonville in 1989.
Gresham Smith’s focus in Florida in on transportation, aviation, health care, urban design, engineering, and water and environment, the release notes.
“Our commitment to helping create healthy and thriving communities across the Sunshine State has never been stronger,” Al Pramuk, Gresham Smith chairman and CEO, said in the release. “Our clients want architecture and engineering firms that have a local presence backed by national expertise, and our expansion into Greater Orlando is a natural step as we seek to serve as trusted advisors to clients in this growing metropolitan region.”
Formed in the 1967, Gresham Smith operates 24 offices with about 1,000 employees.
Of note, Pramuk will relinquish his role at year’s end and will be succeeded by Rodney Chester, the company’s chief operating officer (read more here).
Gresham and Smith generally ranks among the nation’s top 200 engineering and architecture firms, generating on average more than $200 million in annual gross revenue.
