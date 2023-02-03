A Green Hills property slated for a mixed-use building has been sold to the company that developed a nearby site with a residential and retail tower — for a price more than twice the figure for which it sold four years ago.

Nashville-based Southern Land Company now owns the a 0.87-acre site, with an address of 2025 Richard Jones Road, having paid $9.85 million for it, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

