A Green Hills property slated for a mixed-use building has been sold to the company that developed a nearby site with a residential and retail tower — for a price more than twice the figure for which it sold four years ago.
Nashville-based Southern Land Company now owns the a 0.87-acre site, with an address of 2025 Richard Jones Road, having paid $9.85 million for it, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was Brentwood-based GBT Realty, which paid $4 million for the property in mid-2019, Metro records show. GBT was planning the 16-story Eden House (pictured) to have offered 92 condominiums and some ground-level retail.
Southern Land owns Vertis (read here), which is located at 4000 Hillsboro Pike, one parcel removed from its just-purchased property. Company officials could not be reached for comment regarding their plans for the Richard Jones Road site.
George Tomlin, GBT Realty president and CEO, said in a release his company’s focus on multiple projects in various markets — including The Sinclair to rise at the West End Avenue and Elliston Place split (read here) — partly dictated the sale. To date, the company seemingly has not undertaken a condominium project.
“The timing is just not conducive to start a development with for-sale condos that are not a part of a hotel or [multi-faceted] mix-use development, and we are now able to redirect additional resources to our significant activity in other property types in Nashville and across the country,” Tomlin said in the release.
“This sale is a win-win for GBT Realty and Southern Land, which has had great interest from the start in the property due to its synergies with its neighboring Vertis,” he added.
Green Hills offers no high-rise condo tower. Currently under construction in downtown Nashville or within four miles of it are no fewer than three condo buildings of at least seven floors.
